MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MSA stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $147.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,333,000 after buying an additional 252,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,527,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4,395.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 218,890 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 65,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58,769 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

