MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.36 Million

Brokerages expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to announce sales of $374.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.90 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $375.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

MSA opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in MSA Safety by 1,109.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,959,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,281,000 after buying an additional 1,797,297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MSA Safety by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

