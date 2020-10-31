MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Up 9% After Strong Earnings

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s share price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.37. 1,035,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 970,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in MRC Global by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $349.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

