MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €110.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €122.50 ($144.12).

Shares of MOR opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.23. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1-year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €107.03.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

