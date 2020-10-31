Morgan Stanley Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $41.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,364 shares of company stock worth $8,035,885. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

