Morgan Stanley Lowers Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $68.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after acquiring an additional 310,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,862 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 693,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

