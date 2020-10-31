Morgan Stanley Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $139.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.80.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $573,376.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3,198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

