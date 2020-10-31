Morgan Stanley Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $23.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 154.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Terex by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Terex by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.