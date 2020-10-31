Morgan Stanley Increases Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $57.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGNX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45. Cognex has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.72%. Research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,522 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,379. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,075.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 61.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.