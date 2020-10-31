Morgan Stanley Boosts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $139.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.80.

Shares of VRNS opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $138.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 367.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,822 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 348.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 138,026 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 643.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 127,569 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

