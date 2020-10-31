Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,446,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $179,429,000 after purchasing an additional 562,780 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 13,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 26,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $121.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.11 billion, a PE ratio of -195.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

