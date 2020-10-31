Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

