Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $19.25 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $266.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

