Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Visa by 13.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,776,000 after buying an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 15.0% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 217,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,923,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Visa by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 142,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,459,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

V opened at $181.71 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.