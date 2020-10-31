Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 49 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.98. The company has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

