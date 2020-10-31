Montecito Bank & Trust Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. State Street Corp raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG opened at $137.10 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

