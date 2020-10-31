Mondelez International (MDLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.