Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 30.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,934,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,159,000 after buying an additional 447,340 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 50.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

