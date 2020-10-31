Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,604,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,084,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Thursday, October 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $685,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $609,182.75.

On Friday, October 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $828,670.92.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $718,290.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,265 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,411,353.90.

On Thursday, October 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,375,980.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $780,289.44.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $654,480.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $1,266,920.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 8,587 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $588,724.72.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 0.45. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.