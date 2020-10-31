MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MMA Capital were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MMA Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MMA Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in MMA Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

MMAC opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.00.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 175.49% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.