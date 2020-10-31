MKM Partners Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $55.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $50.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $459,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

