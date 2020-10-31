Mizuho Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $150.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $123.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,331 shares of company stock worth $2,183,838 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

