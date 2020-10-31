Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Receives GBX 103.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 28.20 ($0.37) on Wednesday. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 27.60 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The stock has a market cap of $370.04 million and a PE ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Peter Dickinson sold 182,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £60,265.59 ($78,737.38). Also, insider Philippa Couttie acquired 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £2,144.67 ($2,802.03).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

