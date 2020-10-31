Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Major Shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $217.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.66. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $225.06.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 52.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.71.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

