Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Major Shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $217.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.66. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $225.06.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.71.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.