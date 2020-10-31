Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in October

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 239,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MAIFF stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on Minera Alamos in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

