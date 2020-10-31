Mimecast (MIME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Mimecast has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mimecast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 477.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIME. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

In related news, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total value of $161,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,404.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $1,421,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,198.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,280 shares of company stock worth $8,255,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.