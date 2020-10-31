Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $255.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

