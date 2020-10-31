MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Strong Earnings

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 12,583,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 20,737,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

