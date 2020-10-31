MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGP stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.67. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

