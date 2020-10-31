Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,340,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 22,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 197,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 81,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.