Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,583,000 after buying an additional 61,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total value of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

MTD opened at $997.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,000.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $870.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.