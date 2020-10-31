Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Methanex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,513,000 after purchasing an additional 183,620 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

