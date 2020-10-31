Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.03, but opened at $26.42. Meta Financial Group shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 8,494 shares traded.

The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $180,650.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,379,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.