Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $28.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CASH opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 19.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,379,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,967. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

