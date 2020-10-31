Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $62.00 at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MMSI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $54.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100,151 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,012,000 after acquiring an additional 81,108 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,856,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,747,000 after acquiring an additional 111,803 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 965,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 309,864 shares during the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.