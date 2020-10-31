Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMSI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.