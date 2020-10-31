Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,330.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,167.94.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,214.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Mercadolibre has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,378.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,145.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $984.85.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 77,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,216,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Mercadolibre by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

