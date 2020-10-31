MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04.

MNOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MediciNova by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MediciNova by 121.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MediciNova by 295.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 170,648 shares during the last quarter. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.59 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

