Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.24. Medallion Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 14,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and a PE ratio of -7.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

