McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

