Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $355.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.39.

Shares of MA opened at $288.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.77. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

