Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $288.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.39.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

