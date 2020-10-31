Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Page Arthur B’s 3rd Largest Position

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 4.4% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,151,770,000 after buying an additional 335,057 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 571.1% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 380,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 32.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,164,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.39.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $288.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

