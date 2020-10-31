Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $2.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

