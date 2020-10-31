MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Nicholas Themelis Sells 17,262 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Themelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $538.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.21. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $575.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 310,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,716,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $523.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $551.00 to $621.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

