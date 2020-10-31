Mark Wiedman Sells 3,850 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Wiedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00.

NYSE BLK opened at $599.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $666.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

