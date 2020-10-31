Mark Wiedman Sells 3,850 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark Wiedman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 6th, Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00.
NYSE BLK opened at $599.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $666.64.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
