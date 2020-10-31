Mark T. Reitzes Buys 3,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark T. Reitzes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $20,460.00.

NWBI opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.17.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

