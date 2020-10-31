Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.42, for a total transaction of $3,606,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $3,634,500.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total transaction of $3,731,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.84, for a total transaction of $3,822,600.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.66, for a total transaction of $3,864,900.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.61, for a total value of $3,894,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $3,955,800.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $3,965,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $3,871,950.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $232.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

