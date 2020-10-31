Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $43.50 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

MIC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of MIC opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.39. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

