Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $44.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.41.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 33,122 shares of company stock valued at $945,429 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lyft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.50. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

